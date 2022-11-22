NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night.

Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according to Jeopardy!

The question? “In 1979 this architect famous for his ‘Glass House’ in Connecticut was the first recipient of the Pritzker Prize.”

The Glass House, also known as the Johnson house, was built by Philip Johnson between 1949 and 1995. The 49-acre property is considered his signature work, and is on the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The internet wanted to learn more Monday, with Google searches increasing by 400% for the term “glass house in connecticut” and by 350% for “glass house connecticut,” according to Google Trends.

People in California, overall, are the most likely to search for the house, followed by people in Connecticut, Ohio, New York and Maine.

If you want to see it for yourself, tours start at $25 and are held on Monday, Friday and Saturdays. The property will close for the winter on Dec. 12.

The full list of the questions Schneider missed is available online.