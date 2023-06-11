NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents were urged to stay inside, outdoor activities were postponed and the sky turned sepia last week as smoke from Canadian wildfires plagued New England.

But, while the haze coated the state, some cities saw much worse air quality than others, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index.

The poor air peaked on Wednesday, according to the index. Data shows that air in New Haven was rated as “good,” before spiking to unhealthy from Tuesday through Thursday. Friday’s air was rated as “moderate.” By Saturday, it had returned to “good” levels.

Air ratings range from “good,” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “very unhealthy.” Sensitive groups include the elderly and people with asthma or other health conditions.

The air quality index for PM2.5 — fine inhalable particles — ranged from “healthy” to “very unhealthy” on Wednesday. There was a three-way tie between Bridgeport, Stratford and Westport for the least healthy air in the state. All three charted at 217 PM2.5 levels.

Danbury came next, at 190, followed by New Haven at 189, Torrington at 174 and Waterbury at 173. The lowest PM2.5 level among the tracked cities was New London-Groton, at 158.