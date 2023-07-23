NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some records are meant to be broken, but one set in 1979 is still going strong more than 40 years later.

Charles J. Toth’s state record for the largest bluefish to be harvested has yet to be matched, according to data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Coming in at 24 pounds and 13 ounces, the haul remains as the longest-held state record for a saltwater fish.

The fish was caught on Norwalk Island. Its length was not recorded.

Most state records for saltwater fish have been set within the last two records, according to DEEP data.

Overall, the heaviest fish that’s been caught in the state is a bluefish tuna, coming in at 770 pounds. It was caught by Lester Debetta in 1990 in the Block Island Sound.

Only one record has been broken so far this year. That honor goes to Bill Proulx, who caught a 15 pound, 4.8 ounce summer flounder (fluke) in Niantic Bay.