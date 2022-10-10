STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new farm in Connecticut is not only the first of its kind in the state but could be the future of farming.

nOURish Indoor Farm is a project of nOURish Bridgeport and Connecticut’s first non-profit indoor hydroponic farm, where farmers grow vegetables and fruits year-round using only water, light, and nutrients.

The volunteer-powered community program’s goal is to decrease food insecurity and increase accessibility to nutritious options at local food pantries, especially during the winter.

Rev. Sara Smith, the president and CEO of nOURish Bridgeport, said some of the crops have never been grown in Connecticut.

“We’re growing lettuces that can’t grow in Connecticut,” Smith said. “They can only grow in California or other places, so you can’t even get them at the store. This is the future of farming. This is the future of food in the urban setting.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) was on hand for a tour of the indoor hydroponic farm Monday.

Learn more about nOURish Bridgeport at nourishbpt.org.