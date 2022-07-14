MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – Monroe police are investigating after thousands of pills were stolen from a Rite Aid pharmacy on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 3:39 p.m., four men wearing ski masks and face coverings entered the Rite Aid and ordered employees to open the safe where the narcotics are stored.

According to police, thousands of pills of various narcotics were stolen. The suspects then fled the store in a black Volkswagen Jetta with New York license plates. Police said no weapons were used in this incident and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Monroe police at 203-261-3622.