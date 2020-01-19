Three arrested in connection to shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men were arrested in connection to a shooting on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Shakale Brantley (20), Nazjeir Diaz (20) and Ean Felton (20), all of Bridgeport.





(Left to right): Shakale Brantley, Nazjeir Diaz, Ean Felton

Police said a gunshot wound victim was found after a report of shots fired in the 400-500 block of Trumbull Avenue. The victim sustained injuries to the hip and was transported to a local hospital.

Later that evening, police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Huntington Road on the report of a vehicle responsible for the shooting. Police located the vehicle and detained the three occupants.

Felton was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained while resisting arrest.

They were charged with the following.

Brantley: Possession with intent to sell, illegal possession of narcotics, possession of .5 ounces of canabis, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal alteration of firearm identity, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set to $100,000.

Diaz: Possession with intent to sell, illegal possession of narcotics, possession of .5 ounces of canabis, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal alteration of firearm identity, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set to $100,000.

Felton: Possession with intent to sell, illegal possession of narcotics, possession of .5 ounces of canabis, illegal alteration of firearm identity, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer. His bond was set to $75,000.