Toddler struck, killed by car in driveway of New Canaan home

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– A toddler was struck and killed by a car in the driveway of a New Canaan home on Tuesday morning.

Police say that at around 8:42 a.m., officers received a 911 call about a young boy who had been struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a residence on North Wilton Road.

First responders provided emergency medical care on scene before the toddler was taken to Norwalk Hospital.

The boy, who police say was nearly 2-years-old, died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Canaan Police Accident Reconstruction team, as well as members of the Wilton and Darien Police Department Accident Reconstruction teams.

The victim has not been identified at this time.