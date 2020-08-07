Tornado touchdown confirmed in Westport amid Tropical Storm Isaias

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday a tornado touched down in Westport during Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday.

The NWS reports an EF1 tornado touched down around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday with estimated maximum wind speeds between 95-105 mph.

NWS says the length of the tornado path was about 50 yards and that no one was injured.

The tornado produced severe damage to a house on Surf Road with the roof being ripped off as well as portions of the second floor’s supporting wall structure. This debris was tossed about 30-50 feet north on the property. In addition, the tops of several pine trees in the front and side yard were either sheared or snapped off. The tornado likely quickly lifted and possibly tracked north as a funnel cloud for another 1-2 miles before dissipating. – NWS

NWS goes on to say, based on an eyewitness report from South Compo Road, the funnel cloud could have also touched down as a waterspout in the Saugatuck River south of Rt 1.

One resident on Inwood Lane posted pictures of downed trees in her neighborhood saying, “Tropical Storm Isaias really left its mark on Westport, with downed power lines all over town, and some remarkable tree damage.”

“Otherwise,” NWS says, “downstream damage reports are inconclusive for tornado damage, but consistent with the damaging 40-50 mph straight-line sustained winds and 60-70 mph gusts observed between 2-5 p.m. across southwestern CT from Tropical Storm Isaias.”

This is the third confirmed tornado touchdown in the state this week.

