STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed I-95 South in Stamford between exits 7 and 6, according to the Connecticut DOT.

The crash involves one tractor-trailer and another vehicle. It was reported early Friday morning, around 2:40 a.m.

Expect delays when traveling in this area.

Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions.