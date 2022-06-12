BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor trailer fire has greatly reduced visibility on Interstate 95.

Around 10:13 a.m., the Connecticut Department of Transportation alerted drivers of the incident. While the alert says one lane is open, smoke has greatly reduced visibility and may cause delays near exits 26 and 27. While the truck is stopped on the northbound lanes, the smoke is traveling into the southbound lanes as well.

There has been no information released about the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.