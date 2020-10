NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — King’s Breakfast & Lunch in Newtown is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into it early Wednesday morning.

The trick driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No word yet on how long the restaurant will be closed.

This is the second time in two years a vehicle has crashed into the restaurant located at the intersection of Route 25 and Button Shop Road.