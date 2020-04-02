Trader Joe’s temporarily closing Fairfield site due to employee testing positive for coronavirus

(WTNH) –Trader Joe’s will be temporarily closing a store in the state for precautionary cleaning and sanitization due to coronavirus concerns.

Trader Joe’s on 2258 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, Connecticut will be temporarily closing. An official says an employee who was diagnosed for COVID-19 was last present in the store on March 31.

Other stores outside of Connecticut closed for cleaning include:

Saugus, MA – Trader Joe’s on 358 Broadway

Paramus, NJ – Trader Joe’s on 404 Rt 17 N

Hartsdale, NY – Trader Joe’s on 215 N Central Ave

Arlington, VA – Trader Joe’s on 1109 N Highland St

Merrick, NY – Trader Joe’s on 1714 Merrick Rd

Metairie, LA – Trader Joe’s on 2949 Veterans Blvd

While the stores are closed, Trader Joe’s says payments for an employee’s scheduled shifts will be honored.