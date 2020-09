NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk fire and police crews are responding to a fiery tractor-trailer fire early Monday morning on Interstate 95 Northbound.

The tractor-trailer accident has congested traffic between Exits 16 and 17 on the Northbound side of I-95 in Norwalk. No word on the cause of the accident.

The fire has been put out.

No injuries have been reported.

Connecticut State Police are also on the scene.

Stay tuned for updates.