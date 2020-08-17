Traffic stopped on I-95 north in Norwalk after fatal crash involving pedestrian

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Traffic on I-95 northbound in Norwalk was at a full stop Sunday night due to a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle between Exit 15 and 16.

In a tweet from Norwalk police at 10 p.m., video shows several emergency vehicles with flashing lights amid traffic fully stopped.

Connecticut State Police, Norwalk EMS, and Norwalk Fire and Police Department are on scene.

As of 11 P.M., traffic is moving in the area again.

