WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 Southbound in Westport has been shut down early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer and vehicle collision.

According to police, one car and a tractor-trailer collided and caught fire on I-95 Southbound in Westport between Exits 19 and 18.

MAJOR DELAY: FAIRFIELD to WESTPORT, I-95 SB. An earlier crash has a section of 95 SB closed, near Exit 19. State police are not sure when this will reopen, so you can take the Merritt OR detour to Rt 1, take the Sherwood Island Connector and back on 95. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/LKMNgVovs2 — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) July 17, 2020

No word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

Delayed: Units currently operating at an MVA and truck fire on I-95 south in the area of exit 19. Southbound I-95 is closed due to fire activity. — FDFairfield (@FDFairfield) July 17, 2020

Stay tuned for updates.