STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been 10 years since Tony Ferraiolo chronicled his journey in the documentary “A Self-Made Man.”

“A lot of people who are older trans people will say, ‘These kids, they got it easy, they got it easy,'” Ferraiolo, who is a transgender man, said. “They don’t have it easy, because the internal struggle of ‘OK, my God, this is who I am. Do I risk coming out? Who am I gonna lose? Am I gonna lose my parents? Am I gonna lose my friends? Am I gonna be bullied at school?’ All that pressure.”

He transitioned in 2005 and is credited with empowering thousands of transgender youth.

Now, Ferraiolo is a world-renowned life coach, trainer and the director of the youth and family program at the Stratford-based Health Care Advocates International.

“I think a lot of people look at older trans people and saw, ‘Wait a minute, I could be happy, I could have a life, I could have a girlfriend or a boyfriend, a husband or a wife, I could have a family,’ and that’s what I always try to express to the young kids, that anything is possible for you,” he said.

His memoir will be released next year.