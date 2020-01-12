Transportation Town Hall held, Governor Lamont and state lawmakers answer public’s concerns in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The topic of transportation front and center Sunday in Westport at a town hall meeting to talk about the proposed plans to overhaul our state’s infrastructure, and tolls.

The tolls and a revamping of Connecticut’s infrastructure were two issues on the line for many here in Westport, many who traveled from across the state to voice their concerns to state leaders.

Governor Ned Lamont and other lawmakers agreeing that many of the bridges and train tracks in Fairfield County are outdated, and in desperate need of an upgrade.

Many attendees commute to New York City and are stuck in traffic both on the roads and on the tracks; many say something has to be done.

On the flip side, others here say they’re worried that the proposed ‘trucks only toll’ plan is just a segway to ‘all passenger tolling.’

State Senator Will Haskell told News 8 that’s not the case.

“It’s not a Republican idea, it’s not a Democratic idea. Across the country states have implemented tolls, especially on trucks which have – by far – the most wear and tear on our infrastructure. Every state on the Eastern seaboard asked trucking companies to contribute to the upkeep of our roads and yet Connecticut is leaving money on the table” – State Senator Will Haskell (District 26)

Governor Lamont is pushing in the State Legislature to make progress on these transportation measures in the next couple of weeks.