MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 200 people gathered to celebrate an award ceremony host by the New Haven chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women on Sunday — and to hear Trayvon Martin’s mother speak.

“Today, she’s able to share her story in regards to hope, social justice and how she’s been resilient,” said Lorraine Gibbons, the president of New Haven’s chapter. “So, for her to be here and provide some inspirational words to membership guests and honorees means a whole world of difference to us.”

Sabrina Fulton’s son was 17 when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012 in a Florida neighborhood. The teen’s death sparked nationwide protests.