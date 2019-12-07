Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Trooper rear ended by self-driving Tesla

Fairfield

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers were stopped on the side of the highway Saturday morning responding to a disabled vehicle when their car was hit by a self-driving Tesla.

According to state police, troopers from Troop G were stopped on I-95 Northbound near exit 15 in Norwalk when they were hit from behind.

The troopers had their emergency lights activated with a flare pattern behind the car. Police said they were waiting for a tow truck when a 2018 Tesla Model 3 struck the cruiser from behind, continued and struck the disabled vehicle.

The operator of the Tesla told police his car was on “auto-pilot” while he was checking his dog in the back seat of the car.

He was issued a misdemeanor for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss