Trooper rear ended by self-driving Tesla

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Troopers were stopped on the side of the highway Saturday morning responding to a disabled vehicle when their car was hit by a self-driving Tesla.

According to state police, troopers from Troop G were stopped on I-95 Northbound near exit 15 in Norwalk when they were hit from behind.

The troopers had their emergency lights activated with a flare pattern behind the car. Police said they were waiting for a tow truck when a 2018 Tesla Model 3 struck the cruiser from behind, continued and struck the disabled vehicle.

The operator of the Tesla told police his car was on “auto-pilot” while he was checking his dog in the back seat of the car.

He was issued a misdemeanor for reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

No injuries were reported.