GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 Northbound in Greenwich is heavily congested due to a truck crashing and being overturned on the highway Tuesday morning.

Officials said the highway is clogged with traffic between exits 3 and 6 (which is about a 3.3-mile stretch). The tractor-trailer crashed and overturned between exits 5 and 6, according to crews on the scene.

The contents of the truck have spilled out onto the road, as seen in the video above. There is no information yet on what the truck is carrying, or what caused the crash.

Officials have also not released the identity or current condition of the driver.

The right lane of traffic is currently closed. Check News 8’s live traffic map for the latest updates on the highway’s condition.

News 8 will continue to update this story as it develops.