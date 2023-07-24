TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Youth under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult after 4 p.m. on Saturdays at the Trumbull Mall, according to an announcement from the company on Monday.

The curfew is effective starting Aug. 5, Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group told News 8.

“This curfew policy has been established in response to feedback from community members and tenants and aims to promote a family-friendly atmosphere for all visitors,” a statement from the groups said in part. “Our goal with this new protocol is to maintain a consistent standard of safety and security throughout the mall at all hours.”

Adults are asked to bring a form of ID to prove they are over the age of 21. Each adult can accompany up to four youth, but there is no limit on accompanying children 10 years old and younger.

It’s not the first mall in the state to impose a curfew for youth. In March, the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford reimposed at 2019 policy that requires teens under 17 to be supervised by a parent or guardian over the age of 21 if they’re at the mall after 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Each adult can only oversee four youths.

The mall initially created the policy following a fight.