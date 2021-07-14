Trumbull PD: Fatal car crash on Old Town Road early Wednesday morning

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash turned fatal for one Bridgeport teen in Trumbull early Wednesday morning.

Trumbull Police responded to the report of a car crash at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Old Town Road, near Quarry Road.

The driver was a 17 year-old male from Bridgeport. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and died from injuries later, according to police.

The car crashed into a guard rail and bridge abutment near Route 127. Both Trumbull and Monroe police are investigating the incident. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Old Town Road reopened at 7 a.m. after being closed. Traffic flow has returned to normal in this area.