TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Winner, winner!

A Trumbull resident won a $2 million Powerball prize on Tuesday, according to the official Connecticut Lottery website.

The winning ticket was secured at the Cumberland Farms in Fairfield, the website states. And for the lucky winner’s privacy, their name was not announced online.

For those of us still looking to win big, don’t give up just yet. The Mega Millions prize has grown again to about $1.35 billion, and the next drawing is on Friday night. This is the game’s second-largest drawing in its history.

As for the Powerball, the next jackpot is at an estimated $360 million, according to its website. The next drawing is a few short hours away on Wednesday night.

So, be sure to buy a few tickets on your way home!