Trumbull woman fatally struck by vehicle on Canoe Brook Road

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Trumbull police responded to a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Canoe Brook Road late Friday afternoon.

Police said Lisa Cimmino, 57, of Trumbull was walking on Canoe Brook Road near Madison Avenue just after 5 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, causing serious life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the scene and provided medical treatment for Cimmino until EMS crews arrived. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Trumbull man who was driving the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

