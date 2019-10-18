Bethel couple arrested for dealing drugs in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bethel residents were arrested for selling drugs in Danbury.

Witnesses told police a month ago they saw Francisco and Alise Martinez of Bethel selling the illegal drugs in the Danbury area.

On Friday, Danbury Police found Francisco while he was stopped at a traffic light. Police executed their warrant for Francisco and discovered several ounces of cocaine and more than $45,000 cash in his car.

Police then searched the Martinez’s house on Juniper Road in Bethel. They found a small quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and several hundred dollars more.

Police executed their warrant for Alise and found her in connection to the drug sales as well.

Police arrested and charged both of them for possessing illegal drugs and for Risk of Injury to a Child.

Alise is out on a $250,000 bond and Francisco is being held on a $100,000 bond.