Two Bridgeport schools in a ‘lock-in’ due to bank robbery investigation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bridgeport schools are in a lock-in/lock-out following a bank robbery investigation on Tuesday.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Bridgeport police were called to the Webster Bank on Main Street for the report of a bank robbery. Police said the suspect reportedly fled from the bank and carjacked a Lyft car.

The suspect then caused a crash on Thorme Street.

Police said this is an active investigation.

Due to the investigation, Madison and Blackham Schools have been placed in a lock-in/lock-out as a precaution.

