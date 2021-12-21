Two Bridgeport schools in a ‘lock-in’ due to bank robbery investigation

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bridgeport police_65388

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bridgeport schools are in a lock-in/lock-out following a bank robbery investigation on Tuesday.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Bridgeport police were called to the Webster Bank on Main Street for the report of a bank robbery. Police said the suspect reportedly fled from the bank and carjacked a Lyft car.

The suspect then caused a crash on Thorme Street.

Police said this is an active investigation.

Due to the investigation, Madison and Blackham Schools have been placed in a lock-in/lock-out as a precaution.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss