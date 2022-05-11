BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were burned in a fire on Maplewood Avenue in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Maplewood Avenue just after 3 a.m. The commercial business, which included residential apartments above, showed a heavy fire on the second floor.

Fire officials said two burn victims were transported to the hospital, as well as one other with smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

The fire extended to the third floor, and Fairfield Fire Department assisted with coverage.

The BFD said the fire was under control at 3:45 a.m., and it is currently under investigation by the fire marshal.

