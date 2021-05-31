Two family pets killed in Easton house fire, police say

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Easton Police and firefighters responded to a house fire on Northwood Drive on Sunday evening, which sent one person to the hospital and left two family pets dead.

Police said at around 8:07 p.m., they received a 911 call reporting smoke in a home on Northwood Drive.

Police and fire crews responded and saw flames coming out from the side of the home. Several neighboring departments were requested to assist.

The fire was brought under control at around 8:50 p.m.

One woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two pet dogs died in the fire.

The Easton Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.