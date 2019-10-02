Two hit-and-run suspects in custody after pursuit in Clinton

(WTNH) — Clinton police took two hit-and-run suspects into custody after an on-foot pursuit on Tuesday evening.

Police said at around 7:30 p.m., an officer witnessed a car crash on Route 81, with the offending vehicle fleeing the scene.

The officer stopped to help the occupants struck by the offending vehicle. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

An off-duty officer then found the offending vehicle with heavy damage by the Morgan School.

Police found a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The car passengers fled the scene.

After police and canine units conducted an extensive search, they found the male and female suspects and took them into custody.

The suspects in custody have not been identified at this time. Police believe they were involved in other crimes in the area.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Police.

