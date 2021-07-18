Two injured after motor vehicle crash, fire on River Road in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Shelton police are investigating a motor vehicle accident on River Road that left two people injured Sunday morning.

At 3:45 a.m. Shelton police, fire, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the area of River Road and Trolley Bridge Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries involving two cars.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located two cars engulfed in flames. Police report that both operators were pulled out of their vehicles.

Both operators were transported to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the accident. Officials report that no enforcement action has been taken at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shelton Police Traffic Division at (203) 924-1544.

