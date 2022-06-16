BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles were seriously injured during a hit-and-run in Bridgeport on Wednesday night, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Department responded to calls of a serious crash on Kossuth Street near Berkshire Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and found that a pickup truck struck two juveniles on a scooter. The driver and car fled the scene, police said.

Lifesaving medical procedures were provided to one victim on scene, and both injured juveniles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The driver of the pick-up truck turned himself in after police tracked down the truck.

The accident is under investigation by police.

