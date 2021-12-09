Two men charged in connection to 2013 cold case murder in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police have arrested two people in connection to a cold case murder in 2013.

In September of 2013, 24-year-old Aryndel Castro of Bridgeport was reported missing. The following spring, members of the Bridgeport Police Homicide Unit got involved in the cast, investigating it as a possible homicide.

Aryndel Castro. CREDIT: Bridgeport Police

On Wednesday afternoon, Shawn Gibson of Hamden was arrested in connection to the disappearance of Castro. Gibson is accused of murdering Castro with the assistance of Terrance Boyd. Boyd was arrested Wednesday morning in Columbia, South Carolina.

Bridgeport police said 8 years later, Castro’s body has never been recovered, however strong evidence exists to believe Gibson, with Boyd’s assistance, beat and choked Castro to death on Sept. 22, 2013.

Police said the evidence also suggests that the two men then had an elaborate clean-up effort, purchasing cleaning supplies on multiple locations at The Home Depot and renting vans from The Home Depot and U-Haul.

The two men reportedly used the vans to move Castro’s body more than once in the days following the murder.

Police said during a post-arrest interview, Gibson acknowledged disposing of the body and agreed to cooperate with detectives to recover Castro’s remains.

Gibson was charged with murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Once the extradition process is complete, Boyd will be brought to Connecticut and also be charged with murder.