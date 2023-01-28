DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were wounded during a double stabbing in Danbury late Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 11 Railroad Pl. just before 12 a.m. for a stabbing complaint and found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds, police said. Both men were conscious and gave statements to police, as well as a suspect description.

Police said a short time later, they were able to locate the suspect in an alleyway in the area of Main and Elm Streets. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jorge Bonilla, is being held on a $250,000 bond. He was charged with assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, breach of peace, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Additionally, Bonilla is being held on a $5,000 bond for an unrelated warrant.

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app