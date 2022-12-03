STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two pedestrians were killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the road Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:05 a.m., police say two 25-year-old Stamford residents were walking westbound across Washington Boulevard at Main Street when they were struck by a 2022 Mercedes.

Police believe the pedestrians were in the crosswalk while they were walking across the road. It is unknown at this time what the crosswalk signal was.

The Mercedes was traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard when it struck both pedestrians. Officials say the impact caused both pedestrians to be thrown into the northbound side of the road.

The Mercedes then continued for a short distance before coming to a stop just north of 888 Washington Boulevard. The driver of the Mercedes then attempted to flee the scene on foot, according to police.

Officials found which way the evading Mercedes was traveling through a witness. Police say the 24-year-old driver was found hiding behind a dumpster in the back of a building on Relay Place.

Both pedestrians were transported to Stamford Hospital where they were pronounced dead from the result of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was also transported for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed against the operator at this time. However, they are investigating speed and intoxication, according to police

The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.