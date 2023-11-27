STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a car with a service dog inside in Stamford.

According to police, officers arrested Isiah Armstead, 20, of Stamford and Paris Wade, 18, of Stamford after a foot pursuit on Saturday.

Stamford police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found that the vehicle, which was left running, was stolen on Richmond Hill Avenue and had a small service dog inside.

One officer said he spotted the stolen vehicle at 6:36 p.m. on East Main Street. The occupants of the vehicle stopped the car and fled on foot in different directions, police said.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, Armstead, was running away with the dog in his arms on Atlantic Street and onto Bedford Street. Police said Officer Portente got caught in the dog leash and hit his head on the sidewalk.

Mug shot of Isiah Armstead (left) and Paris Wade (right). SOURCE: Stamford Police Department

Other officers continued chasing Armstead and saw him throw a gun on the ground while running, police said. The gun was later determined to be a realistic-looking black metal pellet gun, according to police.

Portente recovered from the fall and took Armstead into custody. Portente was transported to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries. Police also apprehended the second suspect, Wade, on Prospect Street.

The dog was captured by a local resident and was later reunited with the owner.

According to police, Armstead was charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy at larceny, operating a motor vehicle without a license, interfering with police, possession of a facsimile firearm and cruelty to animals.

Armstead was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on Dec. 8.

Police said Wade was charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy at larceny and interfering with police. Wade was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault. She was held on a $2,500 bond and is due in court on Dec. 8.