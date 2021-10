BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured in a fire on Bunnell Street on Sunday afternoon.

Bridgeport Fire Department worked to put out an active fire in the 200th block of Bunnell Street. Emergency services officials say it was “an all-hands active fire.”

Preliminary reports reveal two people were injured; the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The scene is still active as of 1 p.m.

