Two Save the Children members found dead after a military attack in Myanmar

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Save the Children members who were reported missing following a military attack in Myanmar have been identified among the dead.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut-based humanitarian organization announced that the two members were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on Friday, December 24 in an attack by the Myanmar military.

According to Save the Children, the two staff members were both new fathers who were passionate about educating children. One was 32-years-old with a 10-month-old son and had worked for Save the Children for two years. The other was 28-years-old with a 3-month-old daughter who joined the charity six years ago.

Officials said the men were on their way back to their office when they were caught in the attack.

“This news is absolutely horrifying. Violence against innocent civilians including aid workers is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a breach of International Humanitarian Law. We are shaken by the violence carried out against civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar. Investigations into the nature of the incident are continuing. We are doing everything we can to ensure all our staff and the families of the victims get the support they need after this devastating incident. This is not an isolated event. The people of Myanmar continue to be targeted with increasing violence and these events demand an immediate response. The UN Security Council must convene as soon as possible to set out the steps they will take to hold those responsible to account. Member states should impose an arms embargo, including a focus on limiting the airstrikes seen over recent days. The Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) must also convene an urgent meeting to review and action the ‘Five Point Consensus’ agreed in April which calls for an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and for the ASEAN Special Envoy to help mediate a diplomatic solution. These steps are urgently required to protect children and humanitarian aid workers. Our organization is in a state of grief for two beloved, irreplaceable colleagues whose deaths represent a loss for the children of Kayah and Myanmar.” Inger Ashing, Chief Executive of Save the Children

Save the Children said both men were from Myanmar.

No additional information was released at this time.