STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Navy awarded Stratford-based Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, a $2.7 billion contract to build nearly three dozen CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.
“This contract award for 35 CH-53K helicopters stabilizes Sikorsky’s nationwide supply base, creates additional production efficiencies, and provides the U.S. Marine Corps with transformative 21st-century technologies,” said Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky. “Our long-standing partnership led to this best value contract award providing the capability and readiness the Marines need.”
A spokesperson for Lockheed Martin said the deal includes:
- 12 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 7 aircraft,
- 15 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 8 aircraft, and
- Eight aircraft for Israel.
More than 40 suppliers of the CH-53K are located in Connecticut, the company said.
Officials with Lockheed Martin said the multi-mission CH-53K would support Israeli special operations programs and provide the Israeli Defense Forces with a platform to support all of its missions, including troop and cargo transport and search and rescue.
Sikorsky is expected to begin delivering the CH-53K helicopters in 2026.