STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Navy awarded Stratford-based Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, a $2.7 billion contract to build nearly three dozen CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.

“This contract award for 35 CH-53K helicopters stabilizes Sikorsky’s nationwide supply base, creates additional production efficiencies, and provides the U.S. Marine Corps with transformative 21st-century technologies,” said Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky. “Our long-standing partnership led to this best value contract award providing the capability and readiness the Marines need.”

A spokesperson for Lockheed Martin said the deal includes:

12 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 7 aircraft,

15 U.S. Marine Corps Lot 8 aircraft, and

Eight aircraft for Israel.

U.S. Marines conduct a CH-53K test flight at Sikorsky in Stratford, Conn. The heavy lift helicopter will be based at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Photo courtesy of Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies en route to El Centro, California, during a training exercise on April 13, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Corporal Gideon M. Schippers.

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies en route to El Centro, California, during a training exercise on April 13, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Corporal Gideon M. Schippers.

More than 40 suppliers of the CH-53K are located in Connecticut, the company said.

Officials with Lockheed Martin said the multi-mission CH-53K would support Israeli special operations programs and provide the Israeli Defense Forces with a platform to support all of its missions, including troop and cargo transport and search and rescue.

Sikorsky is expected to begin delivering the CH-53K helicopters in 2026.