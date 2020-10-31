UConn Stamford residence hall under quarantine after rise in COVID-19 cases

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut Stamford campus is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its students and has quarantined one of its residence halls Saturday.

The University said five new on-campus cases were reported Friday, and one new on-campus case was reported Saturday in Stamford. As a result, the university decided to quarantine the residence hall on 900 Washington Boulevard.

235 students live in the residence hall and are expected to quarantine for two weeks. They will also undergo additional COVID-19 testing.

The UConn Storrs campus currently has 15 COVID-19 cases, while 347 have recovered this semester.

To see the entire UConn COVID-19 Dashboard, click here.