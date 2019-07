WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Wilton Police are investigating 5 reports of car break-ins and 2 stolen vehicle reports along Salem Rd, Ivy Ln and Whippie Rd in the South Wilton area.

Police advise residents in the area to lock their vehicles, monitor their home video surveillance systems and contact the police if any activity is observed during the overnight hours.

No information about the possible suspects of the car theft is known at this time.