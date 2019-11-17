Verizon Wireless robbed, clerk threatened in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A store clerk was threatened during a robbery at a Verizon Wireless store Saturday.

According to police, a Hispanic male and a black male entered the store at 1929 Black Rock Turnpike and started cutting security wires.

The two suspects cut the wires to a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Tab E, iPhone 11 and XS Max. In order to find the iPhone display, one of the suspects threatened to use physical violence against the store clerk.

Police said the other suspect was on his cell phone during the robbery. The two males ran north out of the store. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call Fairfield Police at 203-254-4840 or text CRIMES (274637).