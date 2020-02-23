Victim sustains gunshot wound to head in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A ShotSpotter activation led police to a shooting investigation late Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a scene in the 1000 block of East Main Street around 11:19 p.m. They found a trail of blood that led to a local business.

According to police, the victim went into the store after being shot and was brought to a local hospital by the business owner.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the side of the head, as well as several others. The victim is stable.

Police have not identified a suspect.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information should call Bridgeport police at 203-576-8477.