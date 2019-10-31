Victory for Mayor Ganim in Bridgeport mayoral primary election court case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials confirmed Thursday that the results of the Bridgeport Democratic Mayoral Primary will stand.

Related: Marilyn Moore to contest democratic mayoral Primary results, sites absentee ballots

Ganim beat Senator Marilyn Moore by 270 votes (mostly absentee ballots) in the Democratic Mayoral Primary election back in September.

Since then, Moore has sued for a reelection citing absentee ballot tampering and voter intimidation on the part of the Ganim campaign.

Related: Voters sue, call for new Bridgeport mayoral primary

Several voters – later discovered to be Moore supporters – filed a lawsuit seeking a new primary election also citing absentee ballot problems.

After several weeks of trial, the judge rejected the group’s request Thursday afternoon.

Related: Bridgeport mayoral primary absentee ballot lawsuit to move forward

Mayor Joe Ganim held a press conference Thursday at 5pm in response to his victory.

In a statement in response to the ruling, Moore said she trusted the decision of the judge.

“While I wasn’t a party to the case, I am happy it exposed just how deeply corrupt the absentee ballot harvesting operation of the Democratic Town Committee runs. This is why our Write-In campaign is so important. We are laser focused in our efforts to get the vote out on Nov 5th to end the corruption and bring real change to the people of Bridgeport. I trust the decision of the Judge. I am grateful to Bridgeport Generation Now Votes for their vision and dedication to free and fair elections.” – State Senator Marilyn Moore

The Bridgeport Mayoral General Election will be held November 5th.