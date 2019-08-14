Video of Darien Police pulling over Yankees GM at gunpoint released

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Video of Darien officers pulling their guns on the General Manager of the New York Yankees has been released Tuesday.

On Friday, 52-year-old Brian Cashman was at a Shell gas station on Boston Boston Road at Sedgewick Avenue, when he was approached by police who at first did not recognize him, but determined that his Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen.

An unrelated previous incident involving a man nearby in a similar vehicle had just occurred and may have led police to looking up Cashman’s vehicle.

Per felony motor vehicle stop procedures, officers did draw their guns when approaching the Jeep, before Cashman could be identified.

Cashman explained that his Jeep had been stolen the previous week from Norwalk but was recovered in New York City and returned to him. The Jeep however, was never removed from the stolen vehicle list.

Cashman was then escorted with his vehicle to the Norwalk Police Department for further follow-up by that agency on the stolen vehicle report.

According to police, Cashman noted the professionalism and training of the involved officers.