NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — John Harrington and his son, Sam, were enjoying the sunshine on Saturday when they saw a playful visitor in the Long Island Sound.

The two were on a boat near the abandoned power plant in the Norwalk Islands when the seal made an appearance. The two captured the moment on video, remarking, “That’s a seal, and he’s in Norwalk waters, right here off of Manresa. There he goes.”

Harbor seals, gray seals, hooded seals and harp seals live off the Connecticut coast, where they swim to escape Canada’s colder waters. The seals can be spotted in the area from October to May.

There has been a growing population of seals in the Long Island Sound, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.