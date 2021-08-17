Republican Ryan Fazio wins 36th Senate District special election

Conn. (WTNH) — Republican Ryan Fazio won the 36th Senate District special election Tuesday night.

He will represent Greenwich along with portions of Stamford and New Canaan.

The seat was left vacant on June 22 after Alex Kasser resigned, citing her high-profile and contentious divorce from her husband and Morgan Stanley executive Seth Bergstein as preventing her from being able to adequately do her job.

OFFICIAL RESULTS IN:

New Canaan

Alexis Gevanter (D) | At the polls: 474, Absentee: 272, TOTAL: 746

Ryan Fazio (R) | At the polls: 852, Absentee: 264, TOTAL: 1,116

John H. Blankley | At the polls: 13, Absentee: 4, TOTAL: 17

Stamford

Alexis Gevanter (D) | Absentee: 851, TOTAL: 2,462

Ryan Fazio (R) | Absentee: 337, TOTAL: 1,785

John H. Blankley | Absentee: 20, TOTAL: 78

RESULTS NOT IN:

Greenwich

Connecticut Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy DiNardo spoke to Democratic candidate Alexis Gevanter’s efforts and congratulated Fazio in a tweet Tuesday night:

CT Dems' Chair Nancy DiNardo: "Alexis Gevanter ran an excellent campaign, knocking on thousands of doors, having direct conversations with voters about the issues important to them.

Former House Republican Leader Themis Klarides also congratulated Fazio on his win:

A huge congratulations to Connecticut’s newest State Senator, @ryanfazio!



Ryan campaigned incredibly hard and earned every vote.



Connecticut voters just spoke loud and clear – they are ready for change in Hartford!

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel congratulated Fazio via Twitter as well:

Congratulations to Republican @ryanfazio for winning Connecticut Senate District 36!



Biden won this district by 25 points in 2020 and tonight, we flipped it RED!



The RNC was proud to work with the @CTGOP to get out the vote.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) congratulated Fazio and said the following in a statement Tuesday night:

“I am very excited to welcome Ryan Fazio as our newest state Senator. He will be a tireless and energetic advocate for his constituents and for making our state a place where all people can access good paying jobs, support their families, and build a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones. Ryan’s roots are in Connecticut. He understands the people he represents, and the burdens faced by families throughout our state. He ran in support of opportunity and affordability. He focused on local issues and kitchen table economics. His successful election shows that the Connecticut Republicans’ better way is resonating with young people who want to make our state a better place. The next generation is standing up as Republicans, and as candidates, and they are not afraid to make their voices heard and advocate for change.”