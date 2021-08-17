Republican Ryan Fazio wins 36th Senate District special election

Conn. (WTNH) — Republican Ryan Fazio won the 36th Senate District special election Tuesday night.
He will represent Greenwich along with portions of Stamford and New Canaan.
The seat was left vacant on June 22 after Alex Kasser resigned, citing her high-profile and contentious divorce from her husband and Morgan Stanley executive Seth Bergstein as preventing her from being able to adequately do her job.
RELATED: Outspoken CT lawmaker who co-sponsored ‘Jennifers’ Law’ resigns state Senate, citing divorce
OFFICIAL RESULTS IN:
New Canaan
Alexis Gevanter (D) | At the polls: 474, Absentee: 272, TOTAL: 746
Ryan Fazio (R) | At the polls: 852, Absentee: 264, TOTAL: 1,116
John H. Blankley | At the polls: 13, Absentee: 4, TOTAL: 17
Stamford
Alexis Gevanter (D) | Absentee: 851, TOTAL: 2,462
Ryan Fazio (R) | Absentee: 337, TOTAL: 1,785
John H. Blankley | Absentee: 20, TOTAL: 78
RESULTS NOT IN:
- Greenwich
Connecticut Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy DiNardo spoke to Democratic candidate Alexis Gevanter’s efforts and congratulated Fazio in a tweet Tuesday night:
Former House Republican Leader Themis Klarides also congratulated Fazio on his win:
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel congratulated Fazio via Twitter as well:
Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) congratulated Fazio and said the following in a statement Tuesday night:
“I am very excited to welcome Ryan Fazio as our newest state Senator. He will be a tireless and energetic advocate for his constituents and for making our state a place where all people can access good paying jobs, support their families, and build a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones. Ryan’s roots are in Connecticut. He understands the people he represents, and the burdens faced by families throughout our state. He ran in support of opportunity and affordability. He focused on local issues and kitchen table economics. His successful election shows that the Connecticut Republicans’ better way is resonating with young people who want to make our state a better place. The next generation is standing up as Republicans, and as candidates, and they are not afraid to make their voices heard and advocate for change.”