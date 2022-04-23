FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fairfield community gathered together on Saturday to support abused women and children for the 10th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes campaign at Sacred Heart University.

The event raises funds for The Center for Family Justice, which offers programs and services for victims of sexual abuse and other violence. While the campaign has taken place yearly since 2012, the in-person walk-a-thon was postponed the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SHU’s executive director of public safety and government affairs, Gary MacNamara, has chaired the event since its inception and walks the entire route in bright red stiletto shoes.

“I am happy to be part of the 10-year/10-mile club,” MacNamara said in a press release. “I am even happier with what our 10th year means. We have had 10 years and thousands of people, not only supporting efforts to prevent sexual violence, but also walking hand-in-hand each year, with each step showing the community their support. In this case, change happens one step at a time — in heels or not.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) was among those in attendance.

“People care about domestic violence,” Sen. Blumenthal said. “They want to stop the kinds of beatings and abuse that occur literally everywhere, everyday. And the fight against domestic violence — I’m going to tell my colleagues — is your fight.”

This year’s walk will benefit the Elizabeth M. Pfriem Camp HOPE America-Bridgeport and its related Pathways to HOPE programs.