NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk Sunday.

Walkers were also encouraged to walk in their own neighborhoods if they were not able to attend the event.

News 8’s own Laura Hutchingson will be emceeing the event.









