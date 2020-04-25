Watch: Bridgeport Hospital employees pay tribute to local first responders

Breaking News
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A special tribute in the Park City Saturday morning.

Bridgeport Hospital employees gathered outside their facility at 8 a.m. Saturday to salute the first responders in Fairfield and New Haven counties for their hard work, especially during these unexpected times.

Ambulances, EMS, and fire trucks from all over the area convoyed around the main entrance of the hospital while blasting their sirens. Healthcare workers cheered them on while holding banners and posters, which expressed their thanks.

