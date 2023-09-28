NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Correction is investigating an incarcerated Waterbury man’s death as a potential suicide.

The man was found in his cell at about 4 p.m. by a correctional staff member who was conducting a routine tour at the Garner Correctional Institution, according to the department.

Trevor Watson, 26, had a “ligature” tied to his neck, according to the department. He was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m. at a local hospital.

Officials said Watson was transferred from New Haven Correctional Center on Sept. 6 to Garner Correctional Institution.

His exact manner and cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the state. The department’s correction security division and Connecticut State Police are investigating his death.